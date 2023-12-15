Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Northwest Natural worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

