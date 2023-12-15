Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

NCLH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 2,590,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,362,224. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

