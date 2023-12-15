Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.89

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.89 and last traded at $130.68, with a volume of 68477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.88.

NVMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.93.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 34.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Nova in the second quarter worth approximately $8,211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nova by 50.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after buying an additional 77,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

