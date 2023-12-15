Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Nucor stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

