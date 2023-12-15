nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $64.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in nVent Electric by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 102.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 102.4% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile



nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

