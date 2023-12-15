nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 24.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 48.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $3,767,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 152,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

nVent Electric Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

