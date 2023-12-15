NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $232.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.01. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $233.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

