Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $68.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

