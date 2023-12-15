Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Critical Comparison

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oddity Tech and Colgate-Palmolive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $324.52 million 7.45 $21.73 million N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive $17.97 billion 3.50 $1.79 billion $1.92 39.73

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Colgate-Palmolive 0 4 8 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oddity Tech and Colgate-Palmolive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus target price of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus target price of $83.07, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Colgate-Palmolive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80% Colgate-Palmolive 8.29% 533.40% 16.23%

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Oddity Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

