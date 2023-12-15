Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $81.06 on Friday. Okta has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,542 shares of company stock worth $2,001,505. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

