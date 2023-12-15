Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 984,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,442,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.34.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

