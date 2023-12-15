Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

OMC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.