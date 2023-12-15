ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 710.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830,268 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 7.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of ONEOK worth $132,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

