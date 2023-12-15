ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after buying an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 1,830,268 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.13. 1,423,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

