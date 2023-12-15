Oppenheimer Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.65.

EXPE stock opened at $146.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $149.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

