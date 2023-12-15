Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Oracle stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $278.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

