OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) PT Raised to $9.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $540.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

