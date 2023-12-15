O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $951.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $952.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $939.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

