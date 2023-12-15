Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

