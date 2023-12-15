Orser Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $307.85. 160,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average of $282.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $309.27.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

