Orser Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.58. 369,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,608. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $149.95. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

