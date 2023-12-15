Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNNGY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

