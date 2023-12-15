Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FISV opened at $135.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

