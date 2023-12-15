Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 751 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,602 shares of company stock worth $13,330,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $56.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

