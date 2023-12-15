Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $307.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $309.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

