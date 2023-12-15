Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $333,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

Prologis Stock Up 6.1 %

PLD stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $117.68. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.