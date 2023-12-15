Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

