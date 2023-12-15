Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $66.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

