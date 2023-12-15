Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $321.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.77. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $350.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.