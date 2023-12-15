Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $270.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

