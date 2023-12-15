Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB opened at $49.72 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

