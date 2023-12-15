Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 284.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 12.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:PDEC opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $700.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

