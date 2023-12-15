Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.30 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

