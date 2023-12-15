Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up 2.5% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of PSEP opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

