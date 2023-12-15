Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $230.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

