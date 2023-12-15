Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

