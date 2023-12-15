Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

