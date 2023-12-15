Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.