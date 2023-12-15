Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,887 shares of company stock worth $5,577,726. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

