Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.