Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSEP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $1,666,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.