Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

