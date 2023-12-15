Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,404,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 163,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $99.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

