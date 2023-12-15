Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,913 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
