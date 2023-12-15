Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.41.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $43.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.61. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ovintiv by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Ovintiv by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

