Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.56. 231,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 828,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,726.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 193,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

