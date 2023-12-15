Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. 2,614,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

