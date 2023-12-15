Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) is Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 234,898 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,025,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,577 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1509 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

