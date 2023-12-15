Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 748,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PACB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 10.5 %

PACB stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

