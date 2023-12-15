Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,068,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 4,162,789 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

